loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Nissan 370Z

Compare this car
£30,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Coupe Nismo ,Derivative:Nismo ,Variant: 3.7 V6 [344] Nismo 3dr Nissan 370Z 3.7 V6 [344] Nismo 3dr

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE sound system, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body colour bumpers, Daytime running lights, Electric front windows, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wing spoiler, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, Alcantara/leather steering wheel, Climate control, Cloth upholstery, Driver's lumbar support, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat attachment, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports seats, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, ESP, Front side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Intelligent key with push button ignition, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, 19" RAYS alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283363
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    EA66MYR
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    3800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2016
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3.7
Email Dealer >>

Service House,Basildon,West Mayne
SS15 6RW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed