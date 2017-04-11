loading Loading please wait....
Nissan 370Z

£29,490
car description

Variant name:3.7 V6 (344) Nismo 3dr ,Derivative:Nismo ,Variant: 3.7 V6 (344) Nismo 3dr 6 Speed Gearbox,ABS,Anti Theft System,Automatic Headlights,Automatic Wipers,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Player,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,ESP,Front Fog Lights,Full Service History,iPod Connection,Isofix Seats,Keyless Entry,Leather Steering Wheel,Leather Upholstery,LED Headlights,Manufacturer Warranty,MP3 Connectivity,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Parking Camera,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control,Upgraded Alloy Wheels,Xenon Headlights

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE sound system, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body colour bumpers, Daytime running lights, Electric front windows, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wing spoiler, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, Alcantara/leather steering wheel, Climate control, Cloth upholstery, Driver's lumbar support, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat attachment, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports seats, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, ESP, Front side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Intelligent key with push button ignition, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, 19" RAYS alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258322
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    YG66AEY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3.7
83-85 Kirkstall Road,Leeds,
LS3 1HS,
United Kingdom

