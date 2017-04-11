Nissan > 370Z

Variant name:3.7 V6 (344) Nismo 3dr ,Derivative:Nismo ,Variant: 3.7 V6 (344) Nismo 3dr 6 Speed Gearbox,ABS,Anti Theft System,Automatic Headlights,Automatic Wipers,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Player,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,ESP,Front Fog Lights,Full Service History,iPod Connection,Isofix Seats,Keyless Entry,Leather Steering Wheel,Leather Upholstery,LED Headlights,Manufacturer Warranty,MP3 Connectivity,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Parking Camera,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control,Upgraded Alloy Wheels,Xenon Headlights
Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE sound system, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body colour bumpers, Daytime running lights, Electric front windows, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wing spoiler, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, Alcantara/leather steering wheel, Climate control, Cloth upholstery, Driver's lumbar support, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat attachment, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports seats, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, ESP, Front side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Intelligent key with push button ignition, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, 19" RAYS alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit
83-85 Kirkstall Road,Leeds,
LS3 1HS,
United Kingdom
