Nissan 370Z

£30,940
Variant name:3.7 V6 (344) Nismo 3dr ,Derivative:Nismo ,Variant: 3.7 V6 (344) Nismo 3dr ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Player,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Mirrors,Engine Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Full Service History,iPod Connection,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation

  • Ad ID
    234093
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    NG66GUH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3.7
Portland Road,Newcastle upon Tyne,
NE2 1AR,
United Kingdom

