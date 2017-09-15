loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 GT Edition 3dr

£20,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 GT Edition 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23870 Engine Size: 3700 Ext Color: BLACK

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear view camera, Premium navigation system, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket in centre console, BOSE sound system, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Our Nissan 370Z has a 0-60 time of only 5.4 seconds!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328668
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23870 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3700
  • Engine Model
    3700
Warrington Motor Park
Warrington, WA27PE, Cheshire
United Kingdom

