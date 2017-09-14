NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 GT 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 GT 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53097 Engine Size: 3696 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth telephone connection|Cruise control + speed limiter|Dusk sensor|PAS|Premium navigation system|Trip computer,CO^0.134|CO2 (g/km)^254|HC^0.022|HC+NOx^Not Available|Noise Level dB(A)^70.5|NOx^0.026|Particles^Not Available|Standard Euro Emissions^EURO 5,Camshaft^DOHC|Catalytic Convertor^Yes|CC^3696|Compression Ratio^11.0:1|Cylinder Layout^V6|Cylinders^6|Cylinders - Bore (mm)^95.5|Cylinders - Stroke (mm)^86|Engine Code^VQ37VHR|Engine Layout^NORTH SOUTH|Fuel Delivery^MULTI POINT FUEL INJECTION|Gears^7 SPEED|Number of Valves^24|Transmission^SEMI-AUTO,Auxiliary input socket|BOSE sound system|Radio/6 CD autochanger|Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Body colour bumpers|Daytime running lights|Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors|Electric front windows|Fully automatic soft top|Heated rear window|Rain sensor windscreen wipers|Stainless steel exhaust/two bright tailpipes|Wind deflector|Xenon headlights + headlight washers,EC Combined (mpg)^25.9|EC Directive 1999/100/EC Applies^Yes|EC Extra Urban (mpg)^34.9|EC Urban (mpg)^17.9,Bluetooth controls on steering wheel|Climate control|Driver's lumbar support|Electric front seats|Front armrest|Front head restraints|Heated front seats|Height adjustable driver's seat|Isofix child seat attachment|Leather steering wheel|Leather/suede upholstery|Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel|Sports seats|Steering wheel gearshift paddles,-,0 to 62 mph (secs)^5.8|Engine Power - BHP^328|Engine Power - KW^241|Engine Power - RPM^7000|Engine Torque - LBS.FT^268|Engine Torque - MKG^37|Engine Torque - NM^363|Engine Torque - RPM^5200|Top Speed^155,,,|,,,,
