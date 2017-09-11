loading Loading please wait....
» » »

NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 Black Edition 3dr

Compare this car
£15,480
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 Black Edition 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 42784 Engine Size: 3696 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Stunning Nissan 370z Black Edition 3.7 V6... Finished in black metallic paint with contrast red leather interior 19in. alloy wheels sat nav parking camera and climate control. This car will come to you fully serviced and prepared by our fully trained technicians and will be backed by a comprehensive 12 months manufacturers warranty. Ask us about our market leading 'openroad package' worth upto 600 that we include totally free of charge! Call us to arrange a test drive today if you cant make it into the showroom ask us to send you a citnow your very own personalised video of this car...5 Star NCAP Rating 6 Speed Gearbox ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Anti Theft System Automatic Headlights Automatic Wipers Bluetooth Prepared CD Player Climate Control Cruise Control Electric Windows Engine Immobiliser ESP Front Fog Lights Full Service History Heated Seats iPod Connection Keyless Entry Leather Upholstery LED Headlights Manufacturer Warranty MP3 Connectivity Multiple Airbags Onboard Computer Parking Camera Parking Distance Control Power Steering Satellite Navigation Xenon Headlights.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318351
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    42784 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3696
  • Engine Model
    3696
Email Dealer >>

Lookers Nissan Newcastle
NE21AR,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed