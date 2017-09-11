NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 Black Edition 3dr

Accessories

Stunning Nissan 370z Black Edition 3.7 V6... Finished in black metallic paint with contrast red leather interior 19in. alloy wheels sat nav parking camera and climate control. This car will come to you fully serviced and prepared by our fully trained technicians and will be backed by a comprehensive 12 months manufacturers warranty. Ask us about our market leading 'openroad package' worth upto 600 that we include totally free of charge! Call us to arrange a test drive today if you cant make it into the showroom ask us to send you a citnow your very own personalised video of this car...5 Star NCAP Rating 6 Speed Gearbox ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Anti Theft System Automatic Headlights Automatic Wipers Bluetooth Prepared CD Player Climate Control Cruise Control Electric Windows Engine Immobiliser ESP Front Fog Lights Full Service History Heated Seats iPod Connection Keyless Entry Leather Upholstery LED Headlights Manufacturer Warranty MP3 Connectivity Multiple Airbags Onboard Computer Parking Camera Parking Distance Control Power Steering Satellite Navigation Xenon Headlights.