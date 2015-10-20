NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 Black Edition 3dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 Black Edition 3dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9585 Engine Size: 3700 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Trip computer, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted audio controls,The incredible Nissan 370z with drop dead looks and jaw dropping performance!
Invicta Honda & Mazda Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells, TN23DS, Kent
United Kingdom
Oct 20, 2015
May 16, 2017