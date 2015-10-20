loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 Black Edition 3dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 Black Edition 3dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9585 Engine Size: 3700 Ext Color: GREY

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Trip computer, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted audio controls,The incredible Nissan 370z with drop dead looks and jaw dropping performance!

  • Ad ID
    401571
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9585 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3700
  • Engine Model
    3700
