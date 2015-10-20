NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 [344] Nismo 3dr Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 [344] Nismo 3dr Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 17000 Engine Size: 3696 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connection,Cruise control + speed limiter,Power assisted steering,Premium navigation system,Rear view camera,Trip computer,Auxiliary input socket,BOSE sound system,Radio/6 CD autochanger,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Body colour bumpers,Daytime running lights,Electric front windows,Electric operated/heated door mirrors,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wing spoiler,Xenon headlights + headlight washers,Alcantara/leather steering wheel,Climate control,Cloth upholstery,Driver's lumbar support,Electric front seats,Front armrest,Front head restraints,Heated front seats,Height adjustable driver's seat,Isofix child seat attachment,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Sports seats,3 point front seat belts,Anti-lock brake system,Curtain airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic Stability Programme,Front side airbags,Traction control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Intelligent key with push button ignition,Remote central locking,Thatcham Category 1 alarm,19'' RAYS alloy wheels,Tyre repair kit
Charles Hurst Nissan Belfast
BT126LR
United Kingdom
Oct 20, 2015
May 16, 2017