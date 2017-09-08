loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 [344] Nismo 3Dr Petrol Coupe

£31,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 [344] Nismo 3Dr Petrol Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1913 Engine Size: 3696 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Electric front windows, ABS, Bluetooth telephone connection, PAS, Trip computer, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, BOSE sound system, Body colour bumpers, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, Climate control...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314512
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1913 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3696
  • Engine Model
    3696
Macklin Motors Nissan Glasgow North (Gallowgate)
G314EB,
United Kingdom

