NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 [328] GT 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 [328] GT 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1532 Engine Size: 3696 Ext Color: Blue
ABS, BOSE Sound System, Climate Control, Electric Front Seats, Electric Front Windows, Heated Front Seats, Immobiliser, PAS, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Body Colour Bumpers, Front Side Airbags, Rake/reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver's Lumbar Support, Cruise Control + Speed Limiter, Rain Sensor Windscreen Wipers, Xenon Headlights + Headlight Washers, Isofix Child Seat Attachment, ESP, Dark Style Headlights, Front Head Restraints, Curtain Airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Thatcham Cat.1 Alarm, Radio/6 CD Autochanger, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Front Armrest, Hill Start Assist, Electric Adjustable/heated/folding Door Mirrors, 19" 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Daytime Running Lights, Tyre Repair Kit, Premium Navigation System, 3 Point Front Seat Belts, Leather/suede Upholstery, Auxiliary Input Socket, Bluetooth Telephone Connection, Intelligent Key With Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Controls On Steering Wheel, Solid Paint,
Hammond Nissan
Halesworth, IP198HX, Suffolk
United Kingdom
Oct 20, 2015
May 16, 2017