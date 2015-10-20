loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 [328] GT 3dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 [328] GT 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1532 Engine Size: 3696 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

ABS, BOSE Sound System, Climate Control, Electric Front Seats, Electric Front Windows, Heated Front Seats, Immobiliser, PAS, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Body Colour Bumpers, Front Side Airbags, Rake/reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver's Lumbar Support, Cruise Control + Speed Limiter, Rain Sensor Windscreen Wipers, Xenon Headlights + Headlight Washers, Isofix Child Seat Attachment, ESP, Dark Style Headlights, Front Head Restraints, Curtain Airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Thatcham Cat.1 Alarm, Radio/6 CD Autochanger, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Front Armrest, Hill Start Assist, Electric Adjustable/heated/folding Door Mirrors, 19" 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Daytime Running Lights, Tyre Repair Kit, Premium Navigation System, 3 Point Front Seat Belts, Leather/suede Upholstery, Auxiliary Input Socket, Bluetooth Telephone Connection, Intelligent Key With Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Controls On Steering Wheel, Solid Paint,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403466
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1532 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3696
  • Engine Model
    3696
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£26,995

Hammond Nissan
Halesworth, IP198HX, Suffolk
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!