NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 [328] GT 3dr Auto Semi-Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 [328] GT 3dr Auto Semi-Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 3421 Engine Size: 3696 Ext Color: Storm White
Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Trip computer, Body colour bumpers, Daytime running lights, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, Bluetooth controls on steering wheel, Climate control, Driver's lumbar support, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat attachment, Leather/suede upholstery, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports seats, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, ESP, Front side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system
Ancaster Nissan (Bromley)
Bromley, BR13JE, Kent
United Kingdom
The 350Z had been a breath of fresh air in 2003, with its brawny, front-...
It’s 15 years since Nissan launched the 350Z. Who today would launch a s...