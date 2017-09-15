loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN 370Z 3.7 V6 [328] GT 3dr Auto Semi-Auto

£26,657
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 V6 [328] GT 3dr Auto Semi-Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 3421 Engine Size: 3696 Ext Color: Storm White

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Trip computer, Body colour bumpers, Daytime running lights, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, Bluetooth controls on steering wheel, Climate control, Driver's lumbar support, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat attachment, Leather/suede upholstery, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports seats, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, ESP, Front side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328693
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    3421 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3696
  • Engine Model
    3696
Ancaster Nissan (Bromley)
Bromley, BR13JE, Kent
United Kingdom

