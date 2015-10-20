loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN 370Z 3.7 GT Coupe 2dr Petrol Manual (256 g/km, 326 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 GT Coupe 2dr Petrol Manual (256 g/km, 326 bhp) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 41942 Engine Size: 3696 Ext Color: Black

Black, * 12 months full warranty * NISMO EXHAUST UPGRADE, FULL BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BOSE PACK, Headlight Washers, Front Armrest, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Electrically Adjustable Drivers and Passenger Seat, Front Electric Windows, Eight Speakers, Black Leather/Suede Seats, Passengers Airbag, Auto Headlights, Bluetooth with Steering Wheel Controls, ABS, 19in RAYS Forget Alloys, Immobiliser, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Thatcham Alarm, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor Points, Body Coloured Bumpers, Xenon Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Drivers Airbag, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Sports Seats, Third Brake Light, Steering Wheel Rake and Reach Adjustment, Tyre Repair Kit, PAS, Lumbar Support, Audio Remote Control, Climate Control, Electric Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Seats, Trip Computer, ESP, Remote Central Locking with Intelligent Key, Radio/6-CD Multichanger, BOSE Audio System, Front Head Restraints. 2 seats, 17,000

  • Ad ID
    404292
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41942 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3696
  • Engine Model
    3696
£17,000

Renault Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom

