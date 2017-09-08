loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN 370Z 3.7 GT 2dr

£15,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: NISSAN Model: 370Z Trim: 3.7 GT 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 45000 Engine Size: 3696 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Electrically Adjustable Drivers and Passenger Seat, Front Electric Windows, Black Leather/Suede Seats, Bluetooth with Steering Wheel Controls, 19in RAYS Forget Alloys, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Thatcham Alarm, Rain Sensing Wipers, Radio/6-CD Multichanger, BOSE Audio System, spare remote keyless key. 2 seats, 15,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315052
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3696
  • Engine Model
    3696
James Wright Cars Ltd
WA117TD, Merseyside
United Kingdom

