NISSAN 370 Z V6 GT 2010 Manual Petrol Grey

car description

Nissan 370 Z 3.7 GT 2dr Like New Bluetooth Bose FSH, 2010 (10 reg), Coupe, 37,000 miles, Manual, 3696cc, Petrol, Amazing Condition from a local Owner with lovely specification, A Must See Car. Just had a massive service and loads of money spent. 12 Months MOT,, Last serviced on 11/11/2017 at 36,600 miles, Full service history, Remote Central Locking with Intelligent Key, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Electrically Adjustable Drivers and Passenger Seat, Front Electric Windows, Black Leather/Suede Seats, Bluetooth with Steering Wheel Controls, 19in RAYS Forget Alloys, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Thatcham Alarm, Rain Sensing Wipers, Radio/6-CD Multichanger, BOSE Audio System, Air conditioning, Airbags, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central locking, Cruise control, Drivers Airbag, ESP, Electric door mirrors, Front Armrest, Front Head Restraints, Headlight Washers, Height adjustable drivers seat, Power steering, Third Brake Light, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Tyre Repair Kit. 2 seats, Grey, Full Service History, First Service Done On The 05/2011 @ 5,981 Miles, 06/2012 @ 10,971 Miles, 12/2013 @ 14,655 Miles, 05/2015 @ 25,861 Miles, 10/2016 @ 33,525 Miles, 11/2017 @ 36,671 Miles, Complete with Full Original Book Pack and Both Remote Keys. HPI Clear and Ready to Drive Away. Non Smoker, Please be aware that the specification of the vehicle above can sometimes differ as a result of the use of third party data., Opening Times, 9-6pm Monday to Friday , 9-4pm Saturday , Closed Sundays, Other times available by prior appointment.,, Finance Arranged Fully FCA Authorised, GBP 14,490 p/x welcome