loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

NISSAN 350Z 3.5 V6 ROADSTER GT 2d 309 BHP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: NISSAN Model: 350Z Trim: 3.5 V6 ROADSTER GT 2d 309 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 56282 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Reserve me today for a small deposit. LOW/ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE!,Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Head Air Bags - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Cruise Control, Computer, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake, Electric Windows - Front, Speakers - Seven, In Car Entertainment - Radio/Cassette/CD Autochanger, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Power Socket, Upholstery Leather, Climate Control, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Alloy Wheels - 18in

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406069
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 350Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    56282 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,995

Motor Village Bristol
BS45AD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!