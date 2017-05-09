NISSAN 350Z 3.5 V6 GT Pack Coupe 2d 3499cc

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: NISSAN Model: 350Z Trim: 3.5 V6 GT Pack Coupe 2d 3499cc Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 94000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Black
Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Climate control, Computer, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Electric seats, Front Electric windows, Heated door mirrors, Heated seats, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD Multichanger, Remote Central Locking, Side airbag, Sports seats, Traction control,6 months warranty included, sold with full or long mot and up to date service, open till 7pm Thursdays please call for appointment
Autopark Norwich
Norwich, NR66AE, Norfolk
United Kingdom
May 16, 2017