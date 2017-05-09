loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN 350Z 3.5 V6 GT Pack Coupe 2d 3499cc

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: NISSAN Model: 350Z Trim: 3.5 V6 GT Pack Coupe 2d 3499cc Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 94000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Black

Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Climate control, Computer, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Electric seats, Front Electric windows, Heated door mirrors, Heated seats, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD Multichanger, Remote Central Locking, Side airbag, Sports seats, Traction control,6 months warranty included, sold with full or long mot and up to date service, open till 7pm Thursdays please call for appointment

  • Ad ID
    420255
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 350Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    94000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
