NISSAN 350Z 3.5 V6 GT 2dr

Metallic Grey, As a fan of Japanese two seaters, we love the Nissan 350z. We love this one in particular because it is the rarer GT variant, with the face lift and more powerful engine. Really great condition, Heated electric leather seats, cruise control, BOSE sound system, sports alloy wheels, xenon headlights., 4 owners, Next MOT due 16/08/2018, Last serviced on 26/09/2017 at 75,115 miles, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Cruise Control, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD Autochanger). 2 seats, Viewing by appointment only. Finance & part exchange welcome. Ridgway Cars Ltd is a small family run business. Call for a friendly chat about this vehicle we will be happy to help. Opportunity to buy an extended warranty at excellent prices. Finance available at great monthly prices. Call/ text/ email us today : ) Nationwide delivery 99!, 8,695 p/x welcome