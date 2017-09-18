loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN 350Z 3.5 V6 3dr

£7,995
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: NISSAN Model: 350Z Trim: 3.5 V6 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 37616 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Silver

What a car!!....This is a beautiful car with low miles and 11 service stamps in the book (recently serviced). Only 2 owners from new, drives and sounds superb with the 3.5 v6 engine and has bags of power.In very good condition for the age.Climate Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD Autochanger), Alloy Wheels (18in), Airbags, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Air conditioning, Electronic Stability Programme, Cruise control, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding), Power-Assisted Steering, Remote central locking, Power steering, Traction control, Sports seats, Bose sound system, Electric folding mirrors, 6 cd multi-changer, Heated seats, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, mobile phone pre wiring, Brembo brake system.What a car!!....This is a beautiful car with low miles and 11 service stamps in the book (recently serviced). HPI CLEAR, FINANCE AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO STATUS, AA EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PEACE OF MIND

  • Ad ID
    330679
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 350Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37616 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
(SMC) Smart Motor Company
Brentwood, CM159JG, Essex
United Kingdom

