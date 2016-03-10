NISSAN 350Z 3.5 V6 313 GT

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: NISSAN Model: 350Z Trim: 3.5 V6 313 GT Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 91000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: GREY
In Excellent Condition both inside and out with 12 service stamps (6 Main Dealer) last serviced at 91,941 miles on the 10/03/2016 , Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels .This is an outstanding example of this very desirable Nissan convertible . This vehicle is a credit to its 2 previous owners ,complete with 18 ins Ray's alloy's Brembo brakes , 2 sets of keys and with an MOT until March 2017 this very attractive convertable really needs seeing .This vehicle will leave R&B Motors with a 3 mths parts and labour warranty. View by appointment only .To arrange a viewing please telephone Bobby on 01254853926/07967648895.
R & B Motors
Preston, PR56QD, Lancashire
United Kingdom
