NISSAN 350Z 3.5 V6 313 GT

In Excellent Condition both inside and out with 12 service stamps (6 Main Dealer) last serviced at 91,941 miles on the 10/03/2016 , Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels .This is an outstanding example of this very desirable Nissan convertible . This vehicle is a credit to its 2 previous owners ,complete with 18 ins Ray's alloy's Brembo brakes , 2 sets of keys and with an MOT until March 2017 this very attractive convertable really needs seeing .This vehicle will leave R&B Motors with a 3 mths parts and labour warranty. View by appointment only .To arrange a viewing please telephone Bobby on 01254853926/07967648895.