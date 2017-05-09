loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN 350Z 3.5 V6 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: NISSAN Model: 350Z Trim: 3.5 V6 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 108000 Engine Size: 3499 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, AN UNBELIEVABLE NISSAN 350Z WITH LOADS OF HISTORY AND TEST IN VERY VERY GOOD CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT. THIS CAR DRIVES INCREDIBLY WELL AND WILL NOT BE AROUND FOR LONG BE VERY QUICK !!!, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Climate Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD Autochanger), Alloy Wheels (18in). 2 seats, FSH,Finance Available, Drive away today, 5,495

  • Ad ID
    407044
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 350Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    108000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3499
  • Engine Model
    3499
Fleet Cars Direct
Doncaster, DN12SU, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

