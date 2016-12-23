NISSAN 350 Z V6 ROADSTER 2008

car description

2008 (08 reg) NISSAN 350Z 3.5 V6 2dr, Manual Petrol 3498cc Coupe. Next MOT due 19/04/2017, 39,011 miles. Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Satellite navigation, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer (Driver Information System), Cruise control, Climate Control, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD Autochanger), Traction control, Speakers, Remote central locking, Power-Assisted Steering, Immobiliser, Leather seats. 2 seats, Black, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. CLICK ON DEALER WEB SITE FOR MORE PHOTOS AND INFORMATION. EXCELLENT FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE. www.mmccars.com, GBP 10,999