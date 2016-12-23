loading Loading please wait....
» » »

NISSAN 350 Z V6 ROADSTER 2008

Compare this car
£10,999
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

2008 (08 reg) NISSAN 350Z 3.5 V6 2dr, Manual Petrol 3498cc Coupe. Next MOT due 19/04/2017, 39,011 miles. Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Satellite navigation, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer (Driver Information System), Cruise control, Climate Control, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD Autochanger), Traction control, Speakers, Remote central locking, Power-Assisted Steering, Immobiliser, Leather seats. 2 seats, Black, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. CLICK ON DEALER WEB SITE FOR MORE PHOTOS AND INFORMATION. EXCELLENT FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE. www.mmccars.com, GBP 10,999

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222074
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/12/2016
  • Category
    Nissan > 350Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    39011 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.498
  • Engine Model
    V6 ROADSTER
Email Dealer >>

The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed