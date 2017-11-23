loading Loading please wait....
Nov 24, 2017

London Classic Car Show 2018 – Getaway cars and Beast of Turin to star at LCCS

The 2018 London Classic Car Show, which runs alongside the is already shaping up to be a great event, with a display of getaway cars and the Beast of Turin already confirmed to appear. 

Nov 22, 2017

Aston Martin has launched an all-new 503bhp AMG V8-powered Vantage, which will go on sale next year from £120,900.

Nov 22, 2017

We take a detailed look at the Ferrari Daytona, and talk to some of the great people that made it happen.

Nov 19, 2017

Sotheby’s has sold Michael Schumacher’s Championship-winning Ferrari F2001 for $7,504,000 at its Contemporary Art Evening Sale.

Nov 16, 2017

14 of the greatest Ferraris, and a whole lot more, currently feature in the London Design Museum’s latest exhibit, Ferrari: Under the Skin

Nov 16, 2017

The 2017 Octane Awards winners have been announced at the Underglobe ceremony. Full list here

Nov 14, 2017

Three extremely low-mileage RS Fords attracted serious attention at Silverstone Auctions' 2017 NEC auction

Nov 09, 2017

Porsche is planning to offer high-tech GPS security systems as an official option through its Porsche Classic Centres

Nov 08, 2017

Due to an impending relocation, Citroen is planning to auction around 65 cars from the Conservatoire next month.

Nov 07, 2017

Gordon Murray Automotive has opened its new Dunsfold Park facility, and announced plans for a new lightweight sports car

