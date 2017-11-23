Bayley discusses the interesting relationships between rappers and automobile brands.
The 2018 London Classic Car Show, which runs alongside the is already shaping up to be a great event, with a display of getaway cars and the Beast of Turin already confirmed to appear.
Aston Martin has launched an all-new 503bhp AMG V8-powered Vantage, which will go on sale next year from £120,900.
We take a detailed look at the Ferrari Daytona, and talk to some of the great people that made it happen.
Sotheby’s has sold Michael Schumacher’s Championship-winning Ferrari F2001 for $7,504,000 at its Contemporary Art Evening Sale.
14 of the greatest Ferraris, and a whole lot more, currently feature in the London Design Museum’s latest exhibit, Ferrari: Under the Skin
The 2017 Octane Awards winners have been announced at the Underglobe ceremony. Full list here
Three extremely low-mileage RS Fords attracted serious attention at Silverstone Auctions' 2017 NEC auction
Porsche is planning to offer high-tech GPS security systems as an official option through its Porsche Classic Centres
Due to an impending relocation, Citroen is planning to auction around 65 cars from the Conservatoire next month.
Gordon Murray Automotive has opened its new Dunsfold Park facility, and announced plans for a new lightweight sports car