Nash - Metropolitan - 1956

View Auction
€8,500 - €11,050 (£7,870.15 - £10,231.20)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This Nash Metropolitan from 1956 is known as the smallest American car of that time, not a typical large American.Some two years back, this Metropolitan still participated in various rallies, it is technically in good original condition.The 90,89 cc L4 engine produces 52 HP. The paint, the interior and the bottom are all neat, but have slight traces of use.This Nash is on Dutch badge and is exempt from inspection. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. Upon request, we can arrange transportation to your home address, throughout Europe and beyond.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307835
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Nash > Metropolitan
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

