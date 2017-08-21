loading Loading please wait....
Morris Ten

POA
TBA Local barn find, only 23K miles on the clock, a winter project. Barn Find 1948 Morris Ten solid and comp0lete, in need of restoration, engine turns, good interior, needs some welding in the boot / spare wheel area. All original and complete. In need of restoration, solid, with surface rust, some rot in tail and minor welding. Very original interior, worth preserving, including carpets, with good headlining. Complete, engine turns.

morris ten green restored 1948

  • Ad ID
    305857
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Morris > Ten
  • Year
    1948
  • Mileage
    23561 mi
United Kingdom

