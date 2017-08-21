car description

TBA Local barn find, only 23K miles on the clock, a winter project. Barn Find 1948 Morris Ten solid and comp0lete, in need of restoration, engine turns, good interior, needs some welding in the boot / spare wheel area. All original and complete. In need of restoration, solid, with surface rust, some rot in tail and minor welding. Very original interior, worth preserving, including carpets, with good headlining. Complete, engine turns.