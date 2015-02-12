car description

1969 Morris Minor Van Special A special with van origins, traveller cab and grp DOMI-like rear Very good condition throughout, excellent cab MOT, V5C and some history 1275cc engine and 5 speed gearbox Rare, very useable, great fun A really interesting Morris Minor Van Special, from what we can tell, consists of a specially lengthened van chassis  the chassis number begin MAV5 to confirm the van origins  to which a Traveller cab was fitted along with a GRP rear, created in small numbers a company in Lincolnshire and bearing a remarkable resemblance to the DOMI de Luxe van that was built in Denmark. A 1275cc BMC engine is fitted, coupled to a Ford Sierra five speed gearbox and disc brakes are fitted to the front with servo. The cockpit is standard Morris Traveller but with a good quality wood rimmed steering wheel. The vehicle is thus rare, yet highly usable and enormous fun. A definite head turner enhanced further by the period Morris sun visor. Opinions differ as to the origins of this van, what is clear is that it is not an original DOMI but may well look very similar. Guide Price: Sold Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By ap