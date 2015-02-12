loading Loading please wait....
Morris Minor Tourer 1000 Cabriolet 1964

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Morris Minor Tourer 1000 cabriolet 1964 RHD This 1964 Morris Minor Tourer is a very beautiful British convertible. The Morris has burgundy red paint, decorated with a golden decorative line. The simple interior looks chic thanks to the painted dashboard with a chrome clock in the middle. The Morris was delivered with a beige leather interior with several chrome details, a very beautiful combination with the burgundy red paint. Driving this Tourer is a great pleasure, thanks to the recently revised gearbox also. So, a very well driving Morris Minor Tourer. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive morris minor tourer 1000 convertible 1964 burgundy leather rhd

  • Ad ID
    415606
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Morris > Minor
  • Year
    1964
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

