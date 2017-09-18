car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Morris Minor Tourer 1000 cabriolet 1964 RHD This 1964 Morris Minor Tourer is a very beautiful British convertible. The Morris has burgundy red paint, decorated with a golden decorative line. The simple interior looks chic thanks to the painted dashboard with a chrome clock in the middle. The Morris was delivered with a beige leather interior with several chrome details, a very beautiful combination with the burgundy red paint. Driving this Tourer is a great pleasure, thanks to the recently revised gearbox also. So, a very well driving Morris Minor Tourer. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.