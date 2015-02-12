car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Morris Minor Tourer 1000 cabriolet 1958 This burgundy red Morris Minor Tourer was delivered in 1958. The combination of the burgundy red paint and the beige softtop is very nice. The interior of the Morris has brown leather and a burgundy red dashboard with the chrome clock in the middle. The Tourer has the original 1098 CC engine and recently revised manual gearbox. The Morris drives great and is very ergonomic. A very nice and great driving Morris Minor Tourer. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.