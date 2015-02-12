car description

1956 Morris Minor Series II Recent photographic restoration More powerful 1098 cc engine fitted Engine, brakes, suspension etc all overhauled Upgrades include alternator, seat belts and gauges Recently restored split-screen Moggy, beautifully presented in Old English White (Arum White) with original red interior. Photographic restoration has been carried out over last few years, many receipts are on file, paint and chrome is excellent and car has been fitted with the later more powerful 1098cc engine. Clutch, brakes, suspension, steering and engine have, we understand, all been overhauled and engine is still running in, engine bay has been detailed, so mechanically this Minor seems as good as it looks. Sensibly fitted with alternator, indicators, front seat belts, oil pressure and temperature gauges. Offered with a new MOT although exempt and a good history file.