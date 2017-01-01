car description

Extraordinary, Unfinished Project, Automatic, Full Leather 1957 Morris Minor Convertible V8 3.5 Litre Automatic Track Car. 51.000 Miles. Finished in Baby Blue, with Cream Leather Interior Piped in Dark Blue. An Extraordinary Unfinished Project that needs Finishing. £2.500 spent on restoration at the Sussex Morris Minor Centre and Thousand More on Refitting costs. The specification is extensive* Reliant Scimitar Shortened Chassis* Rover SDI V8 Engine and Automatic Gearbox, plus SDI Up-rated and Professionally Reconditioned Brakes* High Lift Camshaft* 4 Barrel Holly & Inlet Manifold* Rs 2000 Aluminium Radiator, with Twin Kenlowe Fans*Computer Controlled Electronic Water Pump* New Toyo Brookes 880 Track Tyres*New Hood-Needs Refitting* Wider Wheel Arches. MOT and Road Tax Exempt The car also benefit from a Respray. The last owner has lost interest in completing this custom Morris Minor Project. Not for the Faint-Hearted, but most of the base work has been done. Looks almost standard. Not one of our normal offerings and sold as seen. Wow.