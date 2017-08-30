MORRIS MINOR 6 cwt Van 1969

car description

1969 Morris Van 6 CWT. Maroon with burgundy upholstery. Lots of money has been spent on this Morris and has full fresh refurbishment has just been completed, many new parts have been fitted to include all chrome replaced, brand new carpets and fully ply lined. We have a large history folder containing photographs of the work just completed. The Morris is fitted with leather seats, previously the wiring loom has been replaced, a new alternator and a stainless exhaust pipe installed. In 2008 a new unleaded Ivor Searle engine was installed by Surrey Sports and Classics. During 2009 both front suspension legs were replaced along with front brake shoes and wheel cylinders and in 2014 a new gearbox and clutch were installed along with a new radiator. As you can imagine the van drives very well and we have a large history folder containing bills, invoices and old MOT certificates. This Morris is in lovely condition with an MOT until August 2018. The whole concept of purchasing a light commercial for private classic motoring combined with its advertising potential is one we have enjoyed for many years and proved to be an enormous success. Without doubt the most economical and successful form of advertising known to man! Absolutely any inspection is welcome. Viewing is highly recommended and we know you won't be disappointed. All major debit and credit cards accepted. Please contact us for any further information. Delivery can be arranged.