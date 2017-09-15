Morris - Minor 2-door Saloon - 1957

car description

The History of the Morris Minor 2-door SaloonThis Morris Minor was delivered new on 5 June 1957 to Mr Graham Rouse, Kimberly in England with registration WVO 724. The Morris stayed with the first owner until 29 August 1996 and had run 31,146 miles (49,834 km). This Morris was bought by the English Morris Owners Club in August 1996 and they spent 2 years restoring it using various sponsors for the Golden Jubilee Celebration, the 50th anniversary of the Morris Minor, 1948-1998. This car was used for Marie Curie Cancer Care charity, a great show was organised and the Morris Minor was the first price in the grand prize draw. Over £ 30,000 was raised for Marie Curie Cancer Care (the side of the car still shows the charity’s logos, inside the car you can see daffodils that belong to the charity. Each petal says Marie Curie Cancer Care, these daffodils are made by nuns in a monastery). The Morris was won by Mrs. Lorena Robertson from Cuppar in Scotland. Mrs Robertson was 76 at the time and didn’t have a driver's license. The Morris was then offered for sale and sold in the Netherlands in November 1999. I bought it in May 2000 and have owned it ever since, for the last 17 years. I had a temperature meter fitted, changed the indicators (not noticeable), it has a main power switch and a radio-cd player. I had the interior completely redone. The Morris is in excellent condition and runs like it should. It can be viewed and collected in Almelo, Netherlands.There is a lot of very comprehensive documentation and photos available, even the original Morris purchase invoice.