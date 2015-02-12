Morris Minor 1000 Traveller 1968

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Morris Minor 1000 Traveller LHD restored in very good condition The Morris Minor 1000 was built between 1956 and 1971 as a 4 door saloon, concertible and estate (Traveller). This is a 1968 Morris Minor, delivered in Holland. 15 Years ago this car was fully restored by his first owner and is in a marvelous and very good condition. Photos of the restoration are present. The car has the original Morris Minor colour Aque Blue with a white rooftop.The interior has the same colourcombination and black seats. This LHD Morris has the original 1098 CC 4 cyl engine and the 4 speed manual gearbox. This is a very rare Morris Minor, so when you are looking for a beautiful, very well restored Morris Minor Traveller, this one is a really good choice. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.