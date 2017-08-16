1969 Morris Minor Traveller

car description

This delightful Burgundy Morris Minor Traveller was first registered on the 17th July 1969 and is a car well known to us. We sold the Morris in 2016 to one of our long term customers in Scarborough who has used the car regularly over the past year. The Morris has been used for local regularly driving and has made several trips here to visit. It’s a delightful, reliable example and prior to selling it to the last owner, it was with a customer of ours in York from 2008.

In 2008 the Minor was sold by one of the UK's main Minor Specialists. The car was described as a nice example with excellent woodwork, good paintwork and fitted with a brake servo. As part of the sale agreement, the Morris was put through a programme of work to include conversion to unleaded, the fitting of new bumpers skis, supplying and fitting a new chrome grill surround, fitting brand new Red carpets and leather door pull handles, a new inner and outer window channel to the nearside rear and fitting new weather strips to both doors.

When the Morris arrived with us in 2016, we removed the engine and carried out an engine bay re-paint. Having covered around 3000 miles since 2008, due to stone chips and minor blemish