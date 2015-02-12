loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Morris Mini Traveller 1966

Photos Map

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Morris Mini Traveller 1966 LHD in very good condition Very rare 1966 Morris Mini Traveller. Converted into LHD en technical restored by a upgraded 1275 cc engine. A very special and technical fantastic. A very neat car with some traces of use. The original matching numbers engine will be delivered with the car. You seldom come across a Morris Mini Traveller and the version with LHD is very rare. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive morris mini traveller 1966 restored fwd petrol 4-seater 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409878
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Morris > Mini
  • Year
    1966
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!