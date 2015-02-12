car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Morris Mini Traveller 1966 LHD in very good condition Very rare 1966 Morris Mini Traveller. Converted into LHD en technical restored by a upgraded 1275 cc engine. A very special and technical fantastic. A very neat car with some traces of use. The original matching numbers engine will be delivered with the car. You seldom come across a Morris Mini Traveller and the version with LHD is very rare. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.