MORRIS MINI MOKE ‘CARROZZERIA FRATELLI PAVESI’

car description

IF THE STANDARD IS NOT ENOUGH. PERSONALIZED IN PERIOD FOR A VERY SERIOUS AMOUNT OF MONEY Brand Morris Type Mini Moke ‘Pavesi’ Color Beige Interior Beige Year of build 1965 Price € 55.000,- 1965 MORRIS MINI MOKE BY PAVESI Extremely rare Pavesi version (like Redford and Wood & Pickett) Complete with original picknick set and waterski’s Superb color combination made for the area where the Mini was used Designed in the late 1950’s by the Austin Mini father Alex Issigonis, the Mini MOke finally became an icon on the Riviera, Australia or even the Caribbean for its fun and also practical side. It’s unique to feel the freedom when driving a Moke. But this Moke is not just an ordinary Moke. It is a very rare and unique Moke being a Pavesi Moke. La Carrozzeria Fratelli Pavesi was owned by 2 brothers from Milano. It was a traditional Italian coacbuilder which was founded in Milan in 1929. However, history has not treated it much better then its UK competitors like Wood & Pickett and Radford. In fact Pavesi was more like an upmarket Crayford, producing clean-looking convertible Ferrari 400 conversions. Pavesi started to modify Mini’s in the 1960’s adding luxury features like upgraded leather