Morris Mini

£8,000 - £10,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 0.998L 1974 Morris Mini Clubman Estate manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 122/135. Absolutley original, unrestored and unmolested and just 25,500 miles... Finished in Teal Blue with faux wood panels and tan trim21 years current ownership, just one previous owner, and 25,500 miles The car is described as "very good unrestored condition/very original"Fresh MoT until August 2018. Good history file presentStarts first time and runs very smoothly and quietly we understand. A fabulous, low-mileage example of a car rarely seen these days  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 5/5, Engine: 5/5, Transmission: 5/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 5/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/morris-mini-clubman-estate.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307360
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    Morris > Mini
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    25500 mi
  • Engine Size
    0.998
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

