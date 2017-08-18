car description

Offered for sale is a 998L 1969 Morris Mini Cooper MKII '998' manual that has been with the current owner for the last 10 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 102/135. A fabulous, well-restored, Mini Cooper 998 MkII... Fully Restored in 2008 and has been in regular use since. Cooper 'S' front hubs and discs and rear brake drums.From 10 years caring ownershipOriginal UK car, first registered in April 1969 - Car currently in Northen Ireland MoT until May 2018. Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 2/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/morris-mini-cooper.