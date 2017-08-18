loading Loading please wait....
Morris Mini

£18,000 - £22,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 998L 1969 Morris Mini Cooper MKII '998' manual that has been with the current owner for the last 10 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 102/135. A fabulous, well-restored, Mini Cooper 998 MkII... Fully Restored in 2008 and has been in regular use since. Cooper 'S' front hubs and discs and rear brake drums.From 10 years caring ownershipOriginal UK car, first registered in April 1969 - Car currently in Northen Ireland MoT until May 2018.  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 2/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/morris-mini-cooper.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304755
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    18/08/2017
  • Category
    Morris > Mini
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Engine Size
    998
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

