loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Morris 8 Series 1 Saloon

Photos Map

car description

1935 Morris 8 Series 1 Four Door Saloon Attractive and original Lovely original seats, newer headlining and carpets Running very well, good brakes History and manuals, original number Smartly presented four door saloon in blue and black, seems largely original with working sunroof and lovely leather interior, more recent carpets and headlining. Drives very well, sweet engine, easy gear-change, hydraulic brakes (advanced at the time) work well, steers as it should; new tyres, fuel pump and some ignition parts. Comes with original number, Operation Manual, Morris Register Information Manual, good history file and V5C. Guide price: Sold Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only Copyright ©2017 Pioneer Autos Ltd

Accessories

morris 8-series 1 saloon blue 4-door leather manual sunroof 1935

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410388
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Morris > 8
  • Year
    1935
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

The Old Motor House, Gidley Farm, Chieveley
Peasemore, RG20 8TX, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!