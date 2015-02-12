Morris 8 Series 1 Saloon

car description

1935 Morris 8 Series 1 Four Door Saloon Attractive and original Lovely original seats, newer headlining and carpets Running very well, good brakes History and manuals, original number Smartly presented four door saloon in blue and black, seems largely original with working sunroof and lovely leather interior, more recent carpets and headlining. Drives very well, sweet engine, easy gear-change, hydraulic brakes (advanced at the time) work well, steers as it should; new tyres, fuel pump and some ignition parts. Comes with original number, Operation Manual, Morris Register Information Manual, good history file and V5C. Guide price: Sold Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only Copyright ©2017 Pioneer Autos Ltd