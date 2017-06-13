MORGAN ROADSTER V6 V6 2dr

Accessories

Sports Seats, Wing Tread Rubbers, Bonnet Louvres, Front Head Restraints, Sidescreen In Vinyl Black, Solid Paint, PVC Hood - Black, Ambla PVC Upholstery, Bolt On Alloy Wheels,,Williams Morgan are pleased to offer for sale this stunning Morgan Roadster 4 Seater sold by us from new and with very low miles. Probably one of the highest spec'd Morgans with have ever produced. She is finished with the following extras. Exterior: Bespoke blue solid paint, tread rubbers, wing top lights, mesh grille, silver stone guard, badge bar, badges, mohair weather gear, mohair hood cover, stainless side mirrors, stainless wind wings, 3 ear spinners, spot lights.Interior: Magnolia leather, Blue piping, sport seats, organ pedal, bespoke dash, cream dials, stainless gear stalks, metal flip switches, wooden wheel matched to dash, wooden gear knob, door pockets, chassis covers with V6 Logo, CD player.Performance: Alloy rad, sports exhausts. A stunning Morgan with only 8500 miles on. Must be seen. Call Williams today on 01454315112.***SUMMARY***Williams Automobiles is a family run business that has been established since 1911. We are Morgan, Lotus and Caterham full dealers.Our services include: Sales New & Used Cars, Servicing, MOT, Upgrades, Trim/Leather Department, Race Team / Prep, 4 Wheel Alignment.Our new cars carry the full manufacture warranty and we carry and number of each in stock for those that cant wait for a new build. All of our used cars come with a new MOT, Pre Delivery Inspection, Up to date Servicing, Full Detail and Warranty. Full finance options are available on any age car. We offer both Conditional Sale (straight loan) and Hire Purchase with balloon (final payment).We try to run an appointment only business so we can dedicate quality time to you the customer in your search to find your perfect sports car.We are situated on the edge of the Cotswolds and and on our door step we have the perfect driving roads full of twists and turns, dips and rises to show you why a Caterham is the ultimate drivers car.We look forward to welcoming you to our award winning dealership.Totteroak CourtyardHortonChipping SodburyBristolBS376QGTel: 01454 315112