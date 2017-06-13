MORGAN ROADSTER V6 V6 2dr

Accessories

Sports Seats, Wing Tread Rubbers, Bonnet Louvres, Front Head Restraints, Sidescreen In Vinyl Black, Solid Paint, Ambla PVC Upholstery, Bolt On Alloy Wheels,,Williams Morgan are proud to offer for sale this stunning Morgan Roadster V6 finished in Connaught Green with Mulberry Red Leather interior. This car also benefits from full mohair weather gear.Full spec includes:Stainless Wire WheelsTread RubbersWing top lightsFull width bumpersSpot lightsBadge BarBadgesMesh GrilleLuggage Rack with SS StorageMohair spare wheel cover Rear GB BadgeMulberry Red LeatherWalnut DashLe Mans DialsLe Mans Gear KnobDoor PocketsCD/Radio PlayerSports SeatsWooden Mota Lita WheelTonneau CoverAll used cars provided by Williams Morgan are subject to a scrupulious service and preparation with a full 160 point check. All cars are provided from the day of hand over with a new service , MOT & 6 month warranty as standard so you have every confidence in your new car.Williams are an appointment only company so please do call a member of our sales team to book your appointment to view the lovely cars available.Call Williams on 01454315112.