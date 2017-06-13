MORGAN ROADSTER V6 3.7 Mustang

Accessories

**** New In stock******Williams have just received this Morgan Roadster 3.7 with just under 7,000 miles on the clock. Finished in Gold metallic paint with Tan interior this car is a sure head turner. Loaded with lots of lovely finishing extras the attention to detail is second to none and must be seen in the flesh. The vehicle spec includes the following.Overview:2016 Registered:04/10/20167,000 miles on the clock19 Months factory warranty remainingExterior Spec:Metallic paintMesh GrillPPF ( Paint protective Film)Clear Indicator lensesBonnet Strap2 eared spinnersBlack union jack badgesBlack Painted Sport Wheels x5Black Mohair Hood - Easy UpRound Door MirrorsInterior Options:Saddle Brown leatherPerformance SeatsStainless door check strapsElasticated door pocketsBlack leather Mota Lita steering wheelStainless horn pushBody coloured dashboardElectric Start ButtonClockRadio CD PlayerLeather Trim Details ( Steer Cowl & Door Locks in leather)Embriodered head restsMap light***SUMMARY***Williams Automobiles is a family run business that has been established since 1911. We are Morgan, Lotus and Caterham full dealers.Our services include: Sales New & Used Cars, Servicing, MOT, Upgrades, Trim/Leather Department, Race Team / Prep, 4 Wheel Alignment.Our new cars carry the full manufacture warranty and we carry and number of each in stock for those that cant wait for a new build. All of our used cars come with a new MOT, Pre Delivery Inspection, Up to date Servicing, Full Detail and Warranty. Full finance options are available on any age car. We offer both Conditional Sale (straight loan) and Hire Purchase with balloon (final payment).We try to run an appointment only business so we can dedicate quality time to you the customer in your search to find your perfect sports car.We are situated on the edge of the Cotswolds and and on our door step we have the perfect driving roads full of twists and turns, dips and rises to show you why a Caterham is the ultimate drivers car.We look forward to welcoming you to our award winning dealership.Totteroak CourtyardHortonChipping SodburyBristolBS376QGTel: 01454 315112