MORGAN ROADSTER V6 3.7 Mustang

New in stock is this lovely Morgan Roadster 3.7 with only 1500 miles on the clock, with lots of lovely bespoke features this car must be snapped up. Please see the listen interior and exterior spec below:Over View:Morgan Roadster 3.71500 milesOne owner from newSupplex Front Suspension Upgrade + Sports exhaustInterior:Walnut dashWooden wheelCream leatherColoured seat pipingElasticated door pocketsStainless door check strapsLeather trim details ( Door locks & Column cowl)Stainless chassis coversChrome rear view mirrorExterior:Blue Mohair Weather gearmetallic paintMesh grill5 x stainless wire wheelsluggage rackOver rider front & rearColoured wing beadingTread rubbersPaint FilmClear indicator lensesStainless side mirrors***SUMMARY***Williams Automobiles is a family run business that has been established since 1911. We are Morgan, Lotus and Caterham full dealers.Our services include: Sales New & Used Cars, Servicing, MOT, Upgrades, Trim/Leather Department, Race Team / Prep, 4 Wheel Alignment.Our new cars carry the full manufacture warranty and we carry and number of each in stock for those that cant wait for a new build. All of our used cars come with a new MOT, Pre Delivery Inspection, Up to date Servicing, Full Detail and Warranty. Full finance options are available on any age car. We offer both Conditional Sale (straight loan) and Hire Purchase with balloon (final payment).We try to run an appointment only business so we can dedicate quality time to you the customer in your search to find your perfect sports car.We are situated on the edge of the Cotswolds and and on our door step we have the perfect driving roads full of twists and turns, dips and rises to show you why a Caterham is the ultimate drivers car.We look forward to welcoming you to our award winning dealership.Totteroak CourtyardHortonChipping SodburyBristolBS376QGTel: 01454 315112www.williamsautomobiles.com