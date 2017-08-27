loading Loading please wait....
Morgan Roadster 3.7 S2926

£52,995
Morgan Roadster 3.7
Black leather with red piping, Black carpets, Black leather dash with stainless steel veneers, Bespoke pearl instruments, Heated seats, ECU upgrade with 320 BHP, 4 Pot performance calipers, Vented 300 mm discs, Panhard rod, Luggage rack, Bluetooth DAB radio, Black vinyl weather gear, Librands sports exhaust, Black wire wheels and spare
Full service history, VED £545.00
For more information or to book a test drive, speak to Henry or Sean on 01392 833301

Dawlish Road, Exminster
Exminster, EX6 8DN, Devon
United Kingdom

