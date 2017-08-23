loading Loading please wait....
Morgan Roadster 3.7 S2925

£52,995
Morgan Roadster 3.7
5 stainless steel wire wheels, Leather upholstery in mulberry wine, Door pockets, Wooden dash, Radio CD including speakers, Overiders, Mohair hood pack including sidescreen bag and tonneau, Mesh grille, Paint protective film, Wing mounted lights
For more information or to book a test drive, speak to Henry or Sean on 01392 833301

  • Ad ID
    306237
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Morgan > Roadster
Dawlish Road, Exminster
Exminster, EX6 8DN, Devon
United Kingdom

