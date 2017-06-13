MORGAN PLUS EIGHT Auto / Paddleshift

Accessories

Williams are excited to have in stock this wonderful 2013 Morgan Plus 8 powered by a BMW 4.8 V8. This car truly is the a breather taking spec with some tweaks and customised options really sets itself apart from the run of the mill cars out there. The listed spec includes the following:The plus 8 is a 2013 with 10k miles Brand new aeromax wheels and 4 tyres Paddleshift auto Special glovebox lid by the factory -one off Map light Stainless door protectors Twin skinned blue mohair hood Serviced and fettled by the factory from new Lock box in parcel shelf Led headlights Twin sports exhausts -rearRear rack RadioArmourfend Air con Cruise control Reclining seats