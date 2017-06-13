MORGAN PLUS EIGHT 4.6

Accessories

Williams are proud to offer this beautiful example of a Morgan Plus 8 this car shows it's been well loved and cherished over the years, finished in sport red with tan leather interior piped red, the full spec includes: Exterior: - x5 Chrome wire wheels - 3 Eared spinners - Full width bumpers - Luggage rack with sidescreen storage - Tread rubbers - Wing top running lights - GB badges - Tan leather bonnet strap - Front spot lamps - Badge bar - Round convex mirrors - Wind deflectors Interior: - Tan leather piped red - Grey carpeted interior piped tan - Walnut dash - Wooden wheel- Radio & speakers - Check straps - Map reading light- Chassis covers - Organ pedal Call us today to check out this stunning car - 01454 315 112