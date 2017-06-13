loading Loading please wait....
MORGAN PLUS EIGHT 4.6

Type: Used Year: 1999 Make: MORGAN Model: PLUS EIGHT Trim: 4.6 Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 25686 Engine Size: 4596 Ext Color: Sport Red

Williams are proud to offer this beautiful example of a Morgan Plus 8 this car shows it's been well loved and cherished over the years, finished in sport red with tan leather interior piped red, the full spec includes: Exterior: - x5 Chrome wire wheels - 3 Eared spinners - Full width bumpers - Luggage rack with sidescreen storage - Tread rubbers - Wing top running lights - GB badges - Tan leather bonnet strap - Front spot lamps - Badge bar - Round convex mirrors - Wind deflectors Interior: - Tan leather piped red - Grey carpeted interior piped tan - Walnut dash - Wooden wheel- Radio & speakers - Check straps - Map reading light- Chassis covers - Organ pedal Call us today to check out this stunning car - 01454 315 112

  • Ad ID
    406721
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Morgan > Plus
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    25686 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4596
  • Engine Model
    4596
£39,995

Williams Automobiles Ltd
BS376QG
United Kingdom

