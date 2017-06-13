MORGAN PLUS EIGHT 3.9 Rover V8

Accessories

New to arrive into stock at William Morgan is this 1998 Morgan Plus 8 3.9 with 39500 miles. Finished in Corsa Red with Black leather interior this lovely example of a Rover engine Plus 8 needs to find its way to a new home.... can you help?Vehicle over view:Morgan Plus 819983.9 V839500 MilesExterior Spec:Solid paintFull Width bumpers front & rearStainless stone guardChrome wire wheels x5Wing top running lights3 x tread rubbers per sideChrome side mirrorsSports ExhaustLuggage rackInterior spec:Walnut dashMota lita wooden wheelOrgan pedalColoured seat pipingdoor pocketsradio + speakersTonneau coverLocked Glove boxAll used cars provided by Williams are subject to a scrupulious service and preparation with a full 160 point check. All used cars are provided from the day of hand over with a new service , MOT, 6 month warrenty as standard so you have every confidence in your new car.Williams are an appointment only company so please do call a member of our sales team to book your appoint to view the lovely cars available and help us find the perfect sports car for you.To book your appointment please call our team on 01454315112. We look forward to hearing from you soon.