Morgan - Plus 8 - 1990

car description

The Morgan roadster is a timeless and iconic car, one of the most emblematic British, never out of fashion. Already very fun to drive with a 4-cylinder engine, the Morgan becomes frankly beastly when it is equipped with the V8 Rover engine. This is how the Morgan Plus 8 was produced from 1968. In 1990, the Rover V8 was modernized by the installation of an injection replacing the carburettors. At the same time, its displacement changed from 3.5 to 3.9 litres. It is precisely the model presented here. Nowadays, the Plus 8 is still presents in the Morgan catalogue, but comes with a series of modern equipment that can displease the real amateurs and the BMW V8, although powerful, has not the character of the old V8 Rover.This Morgan Plus 8 of 1990 is a rare opportunity to acquire a "classic" Plus 8 model, equipped with the rare Rover V8 3.9 litres (and not 3.5 litres). Moreover, this car of German origin was originally manufactured with the steering wheel on the left. This is not a transformation.This car is in excellent condition and works great. We only need to report a paint flaw near the left headlight (see photo) as well as a very light seepage of oil around the gearbox and the bridge, too small to talk about leak. Old English car enthusiasts will tolerate it.The car will be delivered with its hood and its side-screens, but also with its user manual and double of the keys.Belgian registration. It can be viewed and retrieved in the area of Brussels, Belgium.