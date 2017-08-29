Morgan > Plus 8

car description

This primrose yellow Plus 8 with black leather seats and upholstery has undergone a complete, but sympathetic mechanical overhaul over the past two years. Refurbished brake servo, alternator, carburettors and wheels; new Morgan stainless steel exhaust, offside door pillar, brake calipers, petrol tank, radiator expansion tank, leads, hoses and spark plugs. New tyres with less than 1,000 miles on them. New carpets and refubished seats. Newly undersealed. New bumpers, petrol caps and lights. Extensive paperwork and photographs to show the work undertaken.



Original 3500cc Rover engine with SU carburettors. Rare 4-speed Rover gearbox (not Moss box).



The mileage is just under a genuine 26,000. Barn find in 2015. Original paintwork, sidescreens and hood, all in very good condition. One of the very last narrow-bodied Plus 8s. A gem of a car and a great drive.