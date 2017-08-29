loading Loading please wait....
Morgan Plus 8

£38,000
Neil Henderson
This primrose yellow Plus 8 with black leather seats and upholstery has undergone a complete, but sympathetic mechanical overhaul over the past two years. Refurbished brake servo, alternator, carburettors and wheels; new Morgan stainless steel exhaust, offside door pillar, brake calipers, petrol tank, radiator expansion tank, leads, hoses and spark plugs. New tyres with less than 1,000 miles on them. New carpets and refubished seats. Newly undersealed. New bumpers, petrol caps and lights. Extensive paperwork and photographs to show the work undertaken.

Original 3500cc Rover engine with SU carburettors. Rare 4-speed Rover gearbox (not Moss box).

The mileage is just under a genuine 26,000. Barn find in 2015. Original paintwork, sidescreens and hood, all in very good condition. One of the very last narrow-bodied Plus 8s. A gem of a car and a great drive.

  • Ad ID
    308610
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Morgan > Plus 8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1975
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 1975
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Power
    174 hp
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.5
Neil Henderson
Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire

